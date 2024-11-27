No. 4 Auburn Tigers and the Memphis Tigers square off in Lahaina, Hawaii

Memphis Tigers (6-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn takes on…

Memphis Tigers (6-0) vs. Auburn Tigers (6-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Auburn takes on Memphis at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Auburn Tigers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Auburn is third in the SEC with 17.7 assists per game led by Denver Jones averaging 3.5.

The Memphis Tigers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Memphis has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

Auburn makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Memphis averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Auburn Tigers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

PJ Haggerty is shooting 47.4% and averaging 21.3 points for the Memphis Tigers.

