No. 3 UConn plays New Hampshire after Karaban’s 20-point showing

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -36.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts New Hampshire after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 92-56 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

New Hampshire finished 16-15 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

