No. 3 UConn hosts New Hampshire following McComb’s 24-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at UConn Huskies (1-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on No. 3 UConn after Anthony McComb III scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 99-69 victory against the UMass-Boston Beacons.

UConn finished 16-0 at home last season while going 37-3 overall. The Huskies gave up 63.4 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

New Hampshire went 8-10 in America East play and 7-10 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

