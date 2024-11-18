No. 3 UConn faces Texas A&M-Commerce, aims for 4th straight victory

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-3) at UConn Huskies (3-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn heads…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-3) at UConn Huskies (3-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn heads into a matchup against Texas A&M-Commerce as winners of three games in a row.

UConn went 37-3 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 63.4 points per game and shoot 39.2% from the field last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 4.1 bench points last season.

