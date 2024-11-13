No. 3 UConn faces Le Moyne in non-conference play

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0)
Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn and Le Moyne play in non-conference action.
UConn finished 37-3 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 81.4 points per game last season, 39.0 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 12.0 on fast breaks.
Le Moyne finished 15-17 overall last season while going 5-14 on the road. The Dolphins allowed opponents to score 70.2 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.
