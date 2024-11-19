No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Long Beach State following Ike’s 23-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga…

Long Beach State Beach (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga faces Long Beach State after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 80-67 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Gonzaga went 27-8 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

Long Beach State went 21-15 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Beach averaged 7.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

