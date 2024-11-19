Live Radio
No. 3 Gonzaga hosts Long Beach State following Ike’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 3:42 AM

Long Beach State Beach (1-3) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga faces Long Beach State after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 80-67 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Gonzaga went 27-8 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

Long Beach State went 21-15 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Beach averaged 7.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

