No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga faces…

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga faces West Virginia in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Gonzaga averages 19.2 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Ryan Nembhard with 9.4.

West Virginia went 9-23 overall with a 6-10 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.