No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga faces West Virginia in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Gonzaga is second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.0 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

West Virginia finished 9-23 overall with a 6-10 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers shot 43.0% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

