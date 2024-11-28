No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is…

Indiana Hoosiers (4-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Gonzaga squares off against No. 14 Indiana in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is third in the WCC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 2.3.

The Hoosiers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Indiana has a 4-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Gonzaga scores 90.7 points, 23.9 more per game than the 66.8 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Huff is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Mackenzie Mgbako is shooting 54.7% and averaging 16.6 points for the Hoosiers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

