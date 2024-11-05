Live Radio
No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights open season at home against the Wagner Seahawks

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 3:43 AM

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers hosts Wagner in the season opener.

Rutgers finished 15-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

Wagner finished 9-10 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Seahawks allowed opponents to score 63.1 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

