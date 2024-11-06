No. 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights open season at home against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers begins the…

Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers begins the season at home against Wagner.

Rutgers finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Wagner went 17-16 overall with a 9-10 record on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 26.2 in the paint, 13.0 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

