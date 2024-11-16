No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels take on the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (3-0) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) Southaven, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5;…

Colorado State Rams (3-0) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Southaven, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss will take on Colorado State at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Ole Miss went 20-12 overall with a 13-0 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 11.8 on fast breaks.

Colorado State went 25-11 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Rams averaged 18.0 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

