No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels face the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (3-0) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Southaven, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss will take on Colorado State at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Ole Miss went 20-12 overall with a 13-0 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Rebels averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 13.7 bench points last season.

Colorado State went 25-11 overall with a 13-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Rams allowed opponents to score 67.3 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

