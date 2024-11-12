No. 25 Ole Miss and South Alabama to meet in cross-conference matchup

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -17.5;…

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -17.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss hosts South Alabama in out-of-conference play.

Ole Miss went 20-12 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

South Alabama went 8-11 in Sun Belt action and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 10.7 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

