No. 25 Nebraska women take early control, beat Kansas City 84-38

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Callin Hake scored 10 of 16 of her points in the first half when No. 25 Nebraska took early control, Alexis Markowski added a double-double and the Cornhuskers went on to beat Kansas City 84-38.

Hake finished with 16 points, hitting 5 of 9 3-point attempts. Markowski had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 43rd double-double. Alberte Rimdal scored 15 points and had a three 3-pointers. Britt Prince scored 13 points and Amiah Hargrove added 10 points.

Emani Bennett was the only Roo to score in double figures with 11 points.

Nebraska (6-1) shot only 38% but that was still way ahead of Kansas City’s 22%. The Cornhuskers shot better from the arc at 12 of 29 for 41% while the Roos (2-5) hit just 1 of 14 and had 22 turnovers. Nebraska’s bench outscored Kansas City’s 40-8.

Nebraska outscored the Roos 24-8 in the second quarter and led 47-20 at halftime. The Cornhuskers finished the game with a 22-4 fourth quarter.

