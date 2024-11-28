No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs square off against the UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under…

UNLV Rebels (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and No. 25 Mississippi State square off at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 8.4 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rebels are 4-1 in non-conference play. UNLV is seventh in the MWC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 7.0.

Mississippi State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

