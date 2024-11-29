No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs square off against the Butler Bulldogs

Butler Bulldogs (5-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0) Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under…

Butler Bulldogs (5-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi State takes on Butler in Tempe, Arizona.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State is second in the SEC with 18.8 assists per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 3.8.

The Butler Bulldogs are 5-1 in non-conference play. Butler is 4-1 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi State averages 86.3 points, 23.6 more per game than the 62.7 Butler gives up. Butler scores 9.7 more points per game (75.5) than Mississippi State gives up (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Butler Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

