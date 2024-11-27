No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs face the UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and No. 25…

UNLV Rebels (4-1) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV and No. 25 Mississippi State square off at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Bulldogs have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State scores 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.2 points per game.

The Rebels have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. UNLV is eighth in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 3.8.

Mississippi State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Thomas is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.