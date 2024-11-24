No. 25 Illinois takes home win streak into matchup with Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (3-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Illinois…

Little Rock Trojans (3-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Illinois will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Fighting Illini face Little Rock.

The Fighting Illini are 4-0 on their home court. Illinois averages 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 24.6 points per game.

The Trojans are 2-3 on the road. Little Rock ranks fifth in the OVC giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Illinois averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 11.8 points.

Johnathan Lawson is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals.

