No. 24 Rutgers hosts Merrimack after Clark’s 24-point game

Merrimack Warriors (1-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -19; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack faces No. 24 Rutgers after Adam Clark scored 24 points in Merrimack’s 68-57 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 65.4 points per game while shooting 38.9% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Merrimack went 7-9 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Warriors averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

