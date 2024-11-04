No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels start season at home against the Long Island Sharks

Long Island Sharks at Ole Miss Rebels Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -27.5; over/under is…

Long Island Sharks at Ole Miss Rebels

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -27.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss opens the season at home against LIU.

Ole Miss finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 13.7 bench points last season.

LIU finished 1-17 on the road and 7-22 overall last season. The Sharks averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 16.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.