No. 24 Ole Miss and South Alabama square off in non-conference showdown

South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss hosts South Alabama in out-of-conference play.

Ole Miss finished 20-12 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

South Alabama went 8-11 in Sun Belt action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Jaguars gave up 75.7 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

