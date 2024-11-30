No. 24 Louisville visits Colorado after Smith’s 21-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (4-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays No.…

Louisville Cardinals (4-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays No. 24 Louisville after Sara-Rose Smith scored 21 points in Colorado’s 85-73 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-0 in home games. Colorado averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-1 on the road. Louisville scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Colorado’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisville allows. Louisville averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Buffaloes.

Tajianna Roberts is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

