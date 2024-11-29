No. 24 Louisville visits Colorado after Smith’s 21-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (4-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on…

Louisville Cardinals (4-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on No. 24 Louisville after Sara-Rose Smith scored 21 points in Colorado’s 85-73 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-0 at home. Colorado averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-1 on the road. Louisville is eighth in the ACC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nyla Harris averaging 2.0.

Colorado’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lior Garzon is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Buffaloes.

Imari Berry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.