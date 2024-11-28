No. 24 Arizona Wildcats square off against the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-2)
Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and No. 24 Arizona square off in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Wildcats have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 42.6 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 10.0 rebounds.
The Sooners have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma averages 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game.
Arizona makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Oklahoma has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.
Jeremiah Fears is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sooners.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.