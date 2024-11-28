No. 24 Arizona Wildcats square off against the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is…

Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma and No. 24 Arizona square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 42.6 boards. Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 10.0 rebounds.

The Sooners have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma averages 82.8 points while outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Arizona makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Oklahoma has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Jeremiah Fears is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sooners.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

