No. 24 Arizona Wildcats and the Davidson Wildcats square off

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (2-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona will play…

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona will play Davidson at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

Arizona finished 27-9 overall with a 21-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Arizona Wildcats averaged 87.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

Davidson went 15-17 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Davidson Wildcats averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.