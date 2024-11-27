No. 24 Arizona Wildcats and the Davidson Wildcats meet

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (2-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is…

Davidson Wildcats (4-0) vs. Arizona Wildcats (2-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona plays Davidson in Nassau, Bahamas.

Arizona finished 27-9 overall with a 21-9 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Arizona Wildcats averaged 87.1 points per game last season, 42.1 in the paint, 16.9 off of turnovers and 16.4 on fast breaks.

Davidson went 15-17 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Davidson Wildcats gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

