No. 24 Arizona faces West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (4-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and No. 24 Arizona square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Wildcats have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Arizona ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 4.5.

The Mountaineers are 4-2 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Arizona averages 86.5 points, 17.5 more per game than the 69.0 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia scores 5.5 more points per game (77.7) than Arizona gives up to opponents (72.2).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats.

Javon Small is averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

