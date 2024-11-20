No. 23 Texas A&M puts home win streak on the line against Southern

Southern Jaguars (1-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -26.5;…

Southern Jaguars (1-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -26.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas A&M hosts Southern aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Texas A&M finished 21-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from deep last season.

Southern finished 12-7 in SWAC action and 7-11 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 8.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

