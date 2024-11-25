No. 23 Texas A&M faces Oregon

Oregon Ducks (5-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas A&M…

Oregon Ducks (5-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas A&M squares off against Oregon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas A&M has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ducks are 5-0 in non-conference play. Oregon scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 78.8 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.0 Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Nate Bittle is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Ducks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

