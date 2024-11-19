No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies play the Southern Jaguars on 3-game win streak

Southern Jaguars (1-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas…

Southern Jaguars (1-3) at Texas A&M Aggies (3-1)

College Station, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas A&M will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Southern.

Texas A&M finished 21-15 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Aggies shot 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range last season.

Southern went 12-7 in SWAC play and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 71.1 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.