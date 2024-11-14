No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies play the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) College Station, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) at Texas A&M Aggies (2-1)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas A&M hosts No. 21 Ohio State.

Texas A&M went 21-15 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Ohio State went 22-14 overall last season while going 2-8 on the road. The Buckeyes averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

