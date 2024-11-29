No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers play in San Diego, California

Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0) San Diego; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -4.5; over/under…

Purdue Boilermakers (6-1) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0)

San Diego; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue and No. 23 Ole Miss square off in San Diego, California.

The Rebels are 6-0 in non-conference play. Ole Miss scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Boilermakers have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Purdue is third in the Big Ten with 17.7 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 8.9.

Ole Miss makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Purdue has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Rebels.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

