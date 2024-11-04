No. 23 Kentucky starts season at home against Wright State

Wright State Raiders at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 161…

Wright State Raiders at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky opens the season at home against Wright State.

Kentucky went 23-10 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats shot 49.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range last season.

Wright State went 7-6 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Raiders averaged 86.5 points per game while shooting 53.0% from the field and 38.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

