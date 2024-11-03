No. 23 Kentucky hosts Wright State to tip off season

Wright State Raiders at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 158.5…

Wright State Raiders at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky begins the season at home against Wright State.

Kentucky went 23-10 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 89.0 points per game last season, 15.2 on free throws and 29.7 from deep.

Wright State finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-6 on the road. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shot 47.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

