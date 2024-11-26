No. 22 Xavier Musketeers play the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (6-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier squares…

Michigan Wolverines (5-1) vs. Xavier Musketeers (6-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Xavier squares off against Michigan at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Xavier is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan averages 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game.

Xavier makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Michigan has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

Nimari Burnett averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

