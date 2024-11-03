Live Radio
No. 22 UCLA hosts Rider for season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:41 AM

Rider Broncs at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -19.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA starts the season at home against Rider.

UCLA finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Bruins averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from behind the arc last season.

Rider went 12-9 in MAAC play and 6-12 on the road last season. The Broncs gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

