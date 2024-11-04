No. 22 UCLA hosts Rider for season opener

Rider Broncs at UCLA Bruins
Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -21.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA hosts Rider in the season opener.
UCLA finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins shot 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.
Rider went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-12 on the road. The Broncs shot 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.
