No. 22 UCLA hosts Rider for season opener

Rider Broncs at UCLA Bruins

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -21.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA hosts Rider in the season opener.

UCLA finished 16-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins shot 41.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Rider went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-12 on the road. The Broncs shot 43.5% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

