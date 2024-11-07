No. 22 UCLA faces New Mexico in Henderson, Nevada

New Mexico Lobos (1-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (1-0) Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA will…

New Mexico Lobos (1-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA will play New Mexico at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada.

UCLA went 16-17 overall with a 13-11 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins averaged 5.8 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico finished 26-10 overall with a 12-2 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Lobos shot 45.5% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

