No. 22 UCLA Bruins take on the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico Lobos (1-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (1-0)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 UCLA faces New Mexico in Henderson, Nevada.

UCLA finished 16-17 overall with a 13-11 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 14.3 bench points last season.

New Mexico finished 26-10 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Lobos averaged 14.6 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

