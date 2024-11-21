No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm and the No. 13 Baylor Bears square off

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (4-0)
Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 152.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s will play No. 13 Baylor at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.
St. John’s finished 20-13 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Red Storm allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.
Baylor went 24-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 19.5 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.