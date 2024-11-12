No. 22 St. John’s plays Wagner following Luis’ 24-point game

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-0) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St.…

Wagner Seahawks (0-1) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-0)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s hosts Wagner after RJ Luis scored 24 points in St. John’s 96-73 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

St. John’s finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Red Storm averaged 15.7 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

Wagner finished 17-16 overall last season while going 9-10 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

