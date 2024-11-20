No. 22 St. John’s plays No. 13 Baylor in Nassau, Bahamas

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (4-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St.…

Baylor Bears (3-1) vs. St. John’s Red Storm (4-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 St. John’s takes on No. 13 Baylor in Nassau, Bahamas.

St. John’s finished 20-13 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Red Storm shot 45.3% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Baylor went 24-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 14.7 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

