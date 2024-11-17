No. 22 St. John’s hosts New Mexico after Dent’s 25-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-0) New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-0)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -9.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits No. 22 St. John’s after Donovan Dent scored 25 points in New Mexico’s 100-81 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

St. John’s finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Red Storm averaged 15.7 assists per game on 29.4 made field goals last season.

New Mexico went 26-10 overall with a 5-6 record on the road a season ago. The Lobos averaged 81.0 points per game last season, 40.5 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 14.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

