No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rhode Island Rams play in Cancun, Mexico

Rhode Island Rams (4-3) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Iowa plays Rhode Island at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Hawkeyes have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Iowa is 6-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams are 4-3 in non-conference play. Rhode Island ranks ninth in college basketball with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Hawa Komara averaging 4.4.

Iowa averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 34.2% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucy Olsen is shooting 48.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Hawkeyes.

Sophie Phillips averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 23.5% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.