No. 21 Florida hosts Florida A&M following Clayton’s 25-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Florida Gators (4-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -35.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida faces Florida A&M after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 25 points in Florida’s 87-74 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida went 24-12 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Gators shot 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Florida A&M finished 4-14 in SWAC action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Rattlers averaged 67.2 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

