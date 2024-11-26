No. 21 Creighton Bluejays take on the San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -3.5;…

San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Creighton plays San Diego State in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 3.4.

San Diego State finished 26-11 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Aztecs averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free-throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

