No. 21 Creighton Bluejays and the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-2)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Creighton plays No. 20 Texas A&M at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays are 4-2 in non-conference play. Creighton averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Aggies have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton averages 78.0 points, 13.3 more per game than the 64.7 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 10.6 more points per game (77.3) than Creighton gives up (66.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 19.7 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bluejays.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Aggies.

