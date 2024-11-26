No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies face the Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (5-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under…

Oregon Ducks (5-0) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (4-1)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon and No. 20 Texas A&M meet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 42.0 boards. Solomon Washington leads the Aggies with 7.2 rebounds.

The Ducks have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Oregon averages 82.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Texas A&M scores 78.8 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.0 Oregon gives up. Oregon scores 20.4 more points per game (82.0) than Texas A&M allows to opponents (61.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Keeshawn Barthelemy averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.