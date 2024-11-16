No. 20 Kentucky women beat No. 18 Louisville 71-61 in OT for its first win in the series since 2015

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 19 points, Teonni Key added a career-high 17 and No. 20 Kentucky beat…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 19 points, Teonni Key added a career-high 17 and No. 20 Kentucky beat No. 18 Louisville 71-61 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series for its first win against the Cardinals since 2015.

Kentucky shot 7 of 13 from the field and outscored Louisville 13-3 in the extra period.

Louisville’s Merissah Russell’s layup tied it 58-all with 26 seconds left in regulation. On the ensuing possession, Ja’Leah Williams blocked Amoore’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to force overtime.

Amoore shot 7 of 17 from the field and made three 3s to go with nine assists. Key was 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

Dazia Lawrence scored 14 points for Kentucky (4-0). Clara Strack added 12 points and nine rebounds. Amelia Hassett chipped in nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Imari Berry scored 14 points and made four of the Cardinals’ six 3-pointers. Tajianna Roberts added 12 points for Louisville (2-2).

Williams scored eight of her nine points in the first half and the Cardinals led 30-27 at the break. Berry’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 46-39 with 1:08 left in the third.

